Author Cleon Harris’s New Book, "Granite Cove," Follows a Former Cia Agent Investigating the Questionable Circumstances Surrounding a Mysterious Death
Recent release “Granite Cove” from Page Publishing author Cleon Harris introduces Frank, a former CIA agent investigating the “accidental” death of a man named Dan, while the CIA looks into the activities of Rollins Company.
Portland, OR, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cleon Harris has completed the new book, “Granite Cove”: a suspenseful work about a former CIA agent who wants to find out whether Dan’s death was really and accident and why the CIA is looking into Rollins Company.
Harris writes, “’No one knew that Dan was CIA. Don’t say anything to anyone that you know. Dan had a close friend. They worked together over the years. His name is Frank. I have contacted him, and he should be here in the next day or so. We need to find a way to get him a job in your company. Dan told me you would be moving back as soon as you had taken care of business there,” Joyce said. “Yes, it took longer than either of us thought it would. Rob, as I told Mother that night, I feel like it’s my fault. If I had been here, Dan would still be alive.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Cleon Harris’s exciting tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they read on to discover how Frank’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Granite Cove” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
