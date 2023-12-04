Author H. K. Stetson’s New Book, “Solid Light Book II,” Follows the Ultimate Battle Between Good and Evil for Control Over the Universe

Recent release “Solid Light Book II” from Covenant Books author H. K. Stetson is a thrilling continuation of the fight to eliminate evil as Edward Joseph Rousselle, the hero from the series’ first entry, finds new life through death and a second chance to continue his battle to save the inhabitants of the universe.