Author H. K. Stetson’s New Book, “Solid Light Book II,” Follows the Ultimate Battle Between Good and Evil for Control Over the Universe
Recent release “Solid Light Book II” from Covenant Books author H. K. Stetson is a thrilling continuation of the fight to eliminate evil as Edward Joseph Rousselle, the hero from the series’ first entry, finds new life through death and a second chance to continue his battle to save the inhabitants of the universe.
Woodville, AL, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- H. K. Stetson, a Vietnam-era US Army veteran and a retired research analyst and software engineer who contracted to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, working on the Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and the Ares Rocket program, has completed his new book, “Solid Light Book II”: a fascinating sequel to the author’s first novel, “Solid Light,” that continues Edward Joseph Rousselle’s fight against evil’s plot to control the universe as he discovers new life after death.
Author H. K. Stetson is the recipient of the Space Flight Awareness Honoree Award, the Astronauts Personal Achievement Award (Silver Snoopy), and the NASA Exceptional Public Service Medal. His technical innovations have been published by IEEE, AIAA, and the Space Operations community, and he also received the Selective Service System’s 20-Year Service Medal. The author was also an avid skydiver and static line and free-fall instructor with 3,650 jumps in twenty-eight years. Upon completing his work on the Autonomous Mission Operations Project for NASA Ames Research Center, Stetson fully retired.
“‘Solid Light Book II’ starts where the first book ends and continues to the final conclusion of the elimination of evil and hell itself,” shares Stetson. “Learn more of the Guardians and their protectors and who they are as Edward Joseph Rousselle becomes one of them through death. Learn of the final conquest of the habitable planets in the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies and the final battle and destruction of the Evil one. Learn what happens to the souls in hell and how even they, too, could be cleansed of evil over time. More importantly, learn the power of love, how life could and was meant to have been, and what will be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, H. K. Stetson’s new book is a spellbinding fantasy that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on the ultimate battle of good versus evil as the entire fate of the universe hangs in the balance. Thought-provoking and gripping, “Solid Light Book II” is sure to have readers will be on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Solid Light Book II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
