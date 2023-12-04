Sandy F. Salie-Saylor-Kreun’s Newly Released "In the Hollow of His Hand" is a Powerful Testimony Shared in Hopes of Uplifting Others
“In the Hollow of His Hand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy F. Salie-Saylor-Kreun is a spiritually charged collection of reflections on key moments that have led to a life of determined faith.
West Sacramento, CA, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In the Hollow of His Hand”: a potent reminder of God’s unending promise. “In the Hollow of His Hand” is the creation of published author, Sandy F. Salie-Saylor-Kreun.
Salie-Saylor-Kreun shares, “Growing up wanting to catch a glimpse of my future, I never would have imagined my life to evolve as it did. Some of it was spiritually amazing, and another part a collapse. Unveiling these events, I expose how God has been engaged in my personal journey. These private experiences may deeply touch your heart. Perhaps you’ll be able to relate. Some may be humorous and hopefully put a smile on your face, some may be of personal interest, and some may be intense. Prepare yourself!
“In these chapters of In the Hollow of His Hand, I unmask the many times I cradled myself in God’s hand as I lived through a very weak portion of existence. Some may think this book is religious. I see it as spiritual—Christian spiritual.
“If something in my testimony or a short memoir from the lives of other very unique and wonderful people influences your life, then my mission is successful. My heart will delight that you were touched by the contents shared within these sheets of paper. And I will thank the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy F. Salie-Saylor-Kreun’s new book brings readers a poignant autobiographical study that focuses on moments of spiritual challenge and growth.
Consumers can purchase “In the Hollow of His Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Hollow of His Hand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Salie-Saylor-Kreun shares, “Growing up wanting to catch a glimpse of my future, I never would have imagined my life to evolve as it did. Some of it was spiritually amazing, and another part a collapse. Unveiling these events, I expose how God has been engaged in my personal journey. These private experiences may deeply touch your heart. Perhaps you’ll be able to relate. Some may be humorous and hopefully put a smile on your face, some may be of personal interest, and some may be intense. Prepare yourself!
“In these chapters of In the Hollow of His Hand, I unmask the many times I cradled myself in God’s hand as I lived through a very weak portion of existence. Some may think this book is religious. I see it as spiritual—Christian spiritual.
“If something in my testimony or a short memoir from the lives of other very unique and wonderful people influences your life, then my mission is successful. My heart will delight that you were touched by the contents shared within these sheets of paper. And I will thank the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy F. Salie-Saylor-Kreun’s new book brings readers a poignant autobiographical study that focuses on moments of spiritual challenge and growth.
Consumers can purchase “In the Hollow of His Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Hollow of His Hand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories