Meagan Boot’s Newly Released "Holy Spirit" is an Enjoyable Children’s Work That Discusses Key Components of the Christian Faith
“Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Meagan Boot is a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators seeking to aid young believers in establishing a firm understanding of biblical teachings.
Eagle Mountain, UT, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Holy Spirit”: a vibrant celebration of God’s word. “Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author Meagan Boot, a premed graduate of the University of Central Florida.
Boot shares, “The believer’s guide written in a childlike way, straight from heaven into your hands.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Meagan Boot’s new book brings foundational teachings to a level most children will be able to understand and appreciate.
Boot shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in their understanding and connection with their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
