Sharon L. Reidenbach’s Newly Released "Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story" is a Fun Christmas Tale That Takes Readers on a Lyrical Adventure
“Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Reidenbach is a fun resource for helping young readers learn important facts about the Christian faith while enjoying a delightful narrative.
Spokane, WA, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story”: a celebration of the innate value we hold as children of God. “Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story” is the creation of published author, Sharon L. Reidenbach, a dedicated teacher who studied English while in college.
Reidenbach shares, “'Royalty or Shepherds? A Christmas Story' takes a different twist as the multicultural angelic choir and orchestra announces Jesus’ birth. The King wants His Special Royal People to hear this exciting news first, and the angels practiced till their wings drooped. But instead of seeing long, flowing robes, crowns, feathers, and rings, all they find are shepherds guarding dirty, smelly sheep standing on the grassy green hills! In this fast-moving lyrical romp, the story follows the antics of the angels (and the Maestro) searching for the King’s Royalty and the surprise they discovered.
“This fun book shows and guides a child to discover, on his or her own, how it doesn’t make any difference the way you look, where you’re from, or what color you are. There is no difference—we are all loved!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon L. Reidenbach’s new book features lovely artwork crafted by Sandra L. Barnett.
Consumers can purchase “Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Royalty or Shepherds?: A Christmas Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
