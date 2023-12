Kirstin Trageser’s Newly Released "Until We Meet" is a Heartfelt Message of Comfort and God’s Grace to Those Navigating the Loss of a Child

Davenport, FL, December 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Until We Meet,” a powerful reminder of the bond between mothers and their children, is the creation of published author, Kirstin Trageser, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from Tiffin University.Trageser shares, “Until We Meet is a mother’s expression of pain and love after a miscarriage, a letter to her babies she’s never gotten to hold, because a mother’s love is never-ending.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirstin Trageser’s new book a comforting and compassionate narrative that shares a message of faith.Consumers can purchase “Until We Meet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Until We Meet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.