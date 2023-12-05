Kirstin Trageser’s Newly Released "Until We Meet" is a Heartfelt Message of Comfort and God’s Grace to Those Navigating the Loss of a Child
“Until We Meet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kirstin Trageser is a helpful resource for aiding the whole family in understanding the complexities of losing a pregnancy.
Davenport, FL, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Until We Meet,” a powerful reminder of the bond between mothers and their children, is the creation of published author, Kirstin Trageser, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from Tiffin University.
Trageser shares, “Until We Meet is a mother’s expression of pain and love after a miscarriage, a letter to her babies she’s never gotten to hold, because a mother’s love is never-ending.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirstin Trageser’s new book a comforting and compassionate narrative that shares a message of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Until We Meet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Until We Meet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Trageser shares, “Until We Meet is a mother’s expression of pain and love after a miscarriage, a letter to her babies she’s never gotten to hold, because a mother’s love is never-ending.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kirstin Trageser’s new book a comforting and compassionate narrative that shares a message of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Until We Meet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Until We Meet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories