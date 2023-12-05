DP Villacis’s Newly Released "Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road" is a Nostalgic and Enjoyable Personal Memoir
“Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author DP Villacis is a celebration of all that life offers from the peaks through the valleys and back again as key moments are chronicled in honor of a beloved grandfather.
The Villages, FL, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road”: a poignant family history. “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road” is the creation of published author, DP Villacis.
DP Villacis shares, “Guillo was a man who never accepted 'You can’t do that.' He left his country, his family, and a comfortable lifestyle to make opportunities in a new world. He couldn’t speak the language, but he kept forging ahead based on merit and perseverance. Guillo was a man who never stopped learning and improvising. He was the first to accomplish several feats in the state he accidentally chose to live in. In the end, life has many bumps and turns as we each work to improve the lives of others through unexpected accidents and twists leading us down the road to happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DP Villacis’s new book offers an insightful opportunity for generations to come to get to know key elements of their family history.
Consumers can purchase “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DP Villacis shares, “Guillo was a man who never accepted 'You can’t do that.' He left his country, his family, and a comfortable lifestyle to make opportunities in a new world. He couldn’t speak the language, but he kept forging ahead based on merit and perseverance. Guillo was a man who never stopped learning and improvising. He was the first to accomplish several feats in the state he accidentally chose to live in. In the end, life has many bumps and turns as we each work to improve the lives of others through unexpected accidents and twists leading us down the road to happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DP Villacis’s new book offers an insightful opportunity for generations to come to get to know key elements of their family history.
Consumers can purchase “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Familia: A Bumpy Winding Road,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories