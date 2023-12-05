Mary Hart’s Newly Released "Whose Hat is That?" is a Fun Alphabet Adventure That Offers Historical and Multicultural Facets
“Whose Hat is That?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Hart is a simple but entertaining reading experience that will engage the imagination of young readers learning the building blocks for later language arts success.
New Hyde Park, NY, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Whose Hat is That?”: a delightful juvenile nonfiction that offers a fresh resource for building reading success. “Whose Hat is That?” is the creation of published author, Mary Hart.
Hart shares, “As 'Whose Hat Is That?' is in an easy-to-follow format, children enter the magical world of hats and learn not only their ABCs but also about people from all over the world in different historical times. There is even an opportunity for the child to draw their own hat.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Hart’s new book will entertain and inform as readers learn that each letter connects to a specialized hat in a unique alphabet journey.
Consumers can purchase “Whose Hat is That?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whose Hat is That?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
