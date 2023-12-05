Kumari Verghese’s Newly Released "A Treasure Chest" is an Engaging Exploration of Life, Faith, and the Lessons Found Along the Way
“A Treasure Chest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kumari Verghese is an inspiring collection of personal stories that offer readers a window into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Apex, NC, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Treasure Chest”: a thoughtful reflection on key moments that cultivated a life of determined faith. “A Treasure Chest” is the creation of published author, Kumari Verghese.
Verghese shares, “Inspired by the example of a spirit-centered life exhibited by the author’s parents and elders in the family, this book serves as a testament to the lessons learned throughout the author’s own life.
“She grew up in a multigenerational family within a small island village, where families resided for generations and coexisted harmoniously regardless of religion, caste, or social status. She received early education in a boarding school established by Christian missionaries, where education and the cultivation of values based on spirituality laid the foundation for embracing the world with an open mind.
“Wearing simple uniforms and refraining from the use of jewelry and makeup allowed each individual’s personal beauty to shine without any extravagance. Simplicity and character were the jewels. The author’s experiences across various settings will bear witness to this truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kumari Verghese’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers witness a woman’s journey to spiritual and personal fulfilment.
Consumers can purchase “A Treasure Chest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Treasure Chest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
