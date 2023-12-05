Roger W. Parks’s Newly Released "The Phoenix Journey" is an Encouraging Resource for a Redetermination of One’s Connection with God
“The Phoenix Journey: The Journey from Salvation to Eternity Eternity with Jesus Jesus Messiah Salvation through Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger W. Parks is a powerful resource for spiritual empowerment that deepens one’s understanding of key tenets of the Christian faith.
Magnolia, TX, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Phoenix Journey: The Journey from Salvation to Eternity Eternity with Jesus Jesus Messiah Salvation through Jesus”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for all who seek Christ. “The Phoenix Journey: The Journey from Salvation to Eternity Eternity with Jesus Jesus Messiah Salvation through Jesus” is the creation of published author, Roger W. Parks.
Parks shares, “This book is intended to have a positive and encouraging impact on the reader to understand when we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior, that is just the beginning of our growth and transformation journey to become like Him. It is intended to be an encouragement as we continue our journey in spiritual growth and build our relationship and knowledge of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger W. Parks’s new book is carefully developed to reach four specific groups including those who are curious of what salvation means but have not yet accepted Christ, recent converts or new believers, lifelong Christians who have fallen out of connection with their faith, and anyone else with an interest in expanding their knowledge of God’s offerings.
Consumers can purchase “The Phoenix Journey: The Journey from Salvation to Eternity Eternity with Jesus Jesus Messiah Salvation through Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Phoenix Journey: The Journey from Salvation to Eternity Eternity with Jesus Jesus Messiah Salvation through Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
