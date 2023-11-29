Catherine M. Antanaitis Chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Speonk, NY, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catherine M. Antanaitis of Speonk, New York, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food and beverages.
About Catherine M. Antanaitis
Catherine M. Antanaitis is a bookkeeper for a Long Island, New York King Kullen Grocery store. In her role, she is responsible for the daily operations, customer relations, front end store administration, and cash flow.
Antanaitis earned her B.S. in Business Administration from Saint Joseph's College. In her spare time, she enjoys playing pool, travelling, and spending time with her family and friends.
About About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Catherine M. Antanaitis
Catherine M. Antanaitis is a bookkeeper for a Long Island, New York King Kullen Grocery store. In her role, she is responsible for the daily operations, customer relations, front end store administration, and cash flow.
Antanaitis earned her B.S. in Business Administration from Saint Joseph's College. In her spare time, she enjoys playing pool, travelling, and spending time with her family and friends.
About About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories