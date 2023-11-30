Happy Hours Program Launched in an All-Inclusive Resort in Long Beach, Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort located in Cam Ranh, is excited to announce the launch of its Happy Hours Program for its valued guests who want to enjoy a great selection of cocktail, mocktail and drinks at a discounted price.
Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Happy Hours Program is a special offer that allows guests to unwind cheerfully and relax somewhere peaceful and amazing. The program is available at different bars throughout the resort, each with its own unique atmosphere and view. Guests can choose which bar to enjoy their happy hours at their convenience.
The Happy Hours Program allows guests to enjoy a good offer on all cocktail, mocktail and drinks at any of these bars during the specified time. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks, such as mojito, margarita, daiquiri, pina colada, lemonade, smoothie, soda, and more. They can also order some snacks and appetizers to go with their drink, such as nachos, fries, wings, sandwiches, and more. All items listed may depend on availability from time to time.
The Happy Hours Program is a great way to have fun and relax at Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa. Guests can enjoy the different bars and their views, as well as the quality and variety of the drinks. They can also save money and get more value for their stay. The program is valid until further notice and subject to availability and weather conditions. Guests can make a reservation in advance or contact the resort’s reception for smooth arrangement and service.
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury resort that offers a range of facilities and services for guests, such as spacious and elegant rooms and suites, a water park, a private beach, a spa and wellness center, a fitness center, a tennis court, a kids club, and a variety of dining options. The resort is also an ideal venue for weddings, events, and meetings, with a grand ballroom and several function rooms.
For more information about Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa and the Happy Hours Program, please visit the resort's website or follow its Facebook page.
Trong Do
(+84) 908435544
rivieraresortspa.com/
