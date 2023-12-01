New General Manager Arrives at Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel
Johor Bahru, Malaysia, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel prides itself on encouraging guests to “Discover This Way,” and that conviction strengthens with the new appointment of Shibil Malik as General Manager. Shibil will be responsible for looking after the overall operations and business strategy of the hotel, ensuring that initiatives undertaken are in positive alignment with the Renaissance brand and that progress continues at an efficient and coordinated pace toward the goals.
Shibil brings over two decades of experience to this role, with his career commencing at The Oberoi in Sales & Marketing in 2002. Shibil joined Marriott International in 2012 as Director of Sales & Marketing of The Westin Hyderabad and eventually as Executive Assistant Manager, Sales & Marketing for Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel and The Westin Hyderabad.
Known for his results-driven and resilient nature, Shibil has a penchant for taking on new challenges. He has successfully overseen three Sheraton-brand hotels in India, including Sheraton Hyderabad in 2016, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa in 2018, and Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway in 2020. Under his leadership, the hotel has excelled in executing numerous large outdoor catering events, including the prestigious India Aero Show.
Outside of work, Shibil is an avid golfer who enjoys traveling and spending quality time with his wife and their daughter.
