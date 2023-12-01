Chetu Highlights Custom Software Solutions at Digital Signage Experience in December
Global Software Solutions and Support Services Provider to Showcase World-Class Software Capabilities at Leading Tradeshow for Digital and Interactive Display Technology
Sunrise, FL, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chetu, a leading world-class software solutions and support services provider, today announced it would highlight the latest in digital signage software solutions at the Digital Signage Experience from Dec. 3-5 in Las Vegas.
The digital and interactive display market is changing rapidly, and the Digital Signage Experience provides a completely immersive experience.
"Our developers have years of expertise developing first-class digital signage software solutions/platforms that enable designers and writers to produce visually attractive, engaging, and user-friendly experiences," said Sanjeev Kota, director of operations overseeing digital signage projects at Chetu. "Additionally, we can add powerful AI capabilities to your present digital signage software tailored to your organization's and industry's unique requirements.”
Chetu developers’ digital signage work includes:
AI-Powered Content Personalization
AI-Driven Digital Signage Analytics
AI-Automated Content Generation
AI-Enhanced Facial Recognition
AI-Powered Voice Recognition & Interaction
AI-Driven Intelligent Scheduling & Content Management
“AI can provide easy data collection, predictive analysis capabilities, and customized user experience,” Kota added.
Chetu, with more than 2,800 industry-specific, on-demand software developers, provides scalable, cost-effective software solutions to startups, SMBs, and even enterprise clients.
To meet with Chetu's software experts and learn how they can address your digital signage needs, please visit booth 612.
For more information on Chetu's expertise in custom digital signage software or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.
About Chetu:
Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-342-5676
