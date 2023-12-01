Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hunt for The Shepherd," by Susan Bennett
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Hunt for The Shepherd" – a crime thriller by Susan Bennett.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023
Beside the unforgiving railway tracks, the discovery of a lifeless young girl shatters the tranquillity, propelling the unyielding Serious Crime Squad into action. Urgent briefings crackle with intensity, plans take shape, and leads are pursued in a race against time. As the body count rises, an enigmatic figure emerges - The Shepherd.
With time slipping away, the imperative to capture this relentless murderer intensifies. As the squad races against the clock, the stakes soar higher, and justice becomes a fragile thread, threatening to unravel. Gripping and intense, this tale ensures that every heartbeat counts in the pursuit of an adversary who thrives in the shadows.
This is no ordinary whodunit; it's a modern-day thriller that grips the reader from the first page. The detectives navigate a roller-coaster of triumphs and setbacks, thrust into a sinister game orchestrated by a psychopathic mind.

Format: Paperback / Hardback (235 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.5 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800946824 & 9781800946873 / 9781800946880
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CNWG34QP

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
