Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Hunt for The Shepherd," by Susan Bennett

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Hunt for The ShepherdBeside the unforgiving railway tracks, the discovery of a lifeless young girl shatters the tranquillity, propelling the unyielding Serious Crime Squad into action. Urgent briefings crackle with intensity, plans take shape, and leads are pursued in a race against time. As the body count rises, an enigmatic figure emerges - The Shepherd.With time slipping away, the imperative to capture this relentless murderer intensifies. As the squad races against the clock, the stakes soar higher, and justice becomes a fragile thread, threatening to unravel. Gripping and intense, this tale ensures that every heartbeat counts in the pursuit of an adversary who thrives in the shadows.This is no ordinary whodunit; it's a modern-day thriller that grips the reader from the first page. The detectives navigate a roller-coaster of triumphs and setbacks, thrust into a sinister game orchestrated by a psychopathic mind.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Format: Paperback / Hardback (235 pages)Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.5 x 21.59 cmISBN-13: 9781800946824 & 9781800946873 / 9781800946880Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CNWG34QPAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/BIHSPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023