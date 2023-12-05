Author M.E. Austin’s New Book, “The Domino Affect,” is a Surprising Book Full of Ups and Downs from a Complicated and Elaborate Puzzle for Readers to Explore
Recent release “The Domino Affect” from Page Publishing author M.E. Austin is a debut unlike anything readers have seen before, filled with music, games, and the full spectrum of human emotions.
Clinton, MI, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M.E. Austin, a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and honest human being, has completed her new book, “The Domino Affect”: a gripping and potent exploration of humanity through the eyes of a one-of-a-kind heroine.
Published by Page Publishing, Austin’s astonishing tale invites readers to buckle up and join her on this journey of self-discovery with Amy, the protagonist who experiences life as an unending series of games and music.
She writes, “The games follow her. Surround her. They’re everywhere. Games she played yesterday, today, and games she’s ready to play tomorrow. Each with a lesson. One she never thought she would have to learn…until the whole family packed up one day and moved. From that moment, everything changed, because this move, out of all her other moves, is the one that made her someone she doesn’t quite remember.”
Austin continues, “This saga of a story will make you giggle, make you laugh out loud, and maybe make you sad. Maybe not. But she wants somebody to feel what she feels, because that way, she’ll know that she’s not crazy. What she is…she is happy, sad, mad, glad. Mainly mad. At everyone. Even her mom. That is why she wrote a story of happiness and pain. Frustration and anger. Joy and sorrow. Full of ups and downs, both good and bad. Madness and gladness. And every emotion she has never felt the right way. Or the left way. This book is full of self-discovery and her own personal issues, because she wakes up lost. Lost… Every day. Including yesterday, tomorrow, and at some point, today.”
Readers who wish to experience this puzzling work can purchase “The Domino Affect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
