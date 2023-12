Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble" by Terence Begnor

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble"Bibble Bobble’s first day at school is not going to plan… but all is not lost.He soon learns that we are all different, we can still fit in, be accepted for who we are, and best of all make friends and have fun too.Bibble Bobble - a heartfelt tongue-twister."Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 24 pagesISBN-13: 9781800946798Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.15 x 27.94 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CNKXJ6SFAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/BBWWPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About the AuthorTerence Begnor is a father and a grandfather but really just a big kid at heart.This book was written to make his grandson laugh and encourage his speech development. The book is aimed at babies but hopes that toddlers, young children and adults who remain young at heart will love it too.About Michael Terence Publishing -Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002