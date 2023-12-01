Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble" by Terence Begnor
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble," an illustrated children’s book by Terence Begnor.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble"
Bibble Bobble’s first day at school is not going to plan… but all is not lost.
He soon learns that we are all different, we can still fit in, be accepted for who we are, and best of all make friends and have fun too.
Bibble Bobble - a heartfelt tongue-twister.
"Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946798
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.15 x 27.94 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNKXJ6SF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BBWW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Terence Begnor is a father and a grandfather but really just a big kid at heart.
This book was written to make his grandson laugh and encourage his speech development. The book is aimed at babies but hopes that toddlers, young children and adults who remain young at heart will love it too.
About Michael Terence Publishing -Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Bibble Bobble’s first day at school is not going to plan… but all is not lost.
He soon learns that we are all different, we can still fit in, be accepted for who we are, and best of all make friends and have fun too.
Bibble Bobble - a heartfelt tongue-twister.
"Bibble Bobble Wibble Wobble" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946798
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.15 x 27.94 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNKXJ6SF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BBWW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Terence Begnor is a father and a grandfather but really just a big kid at heart.
This book was written to make his grandson laugh and encourage his speech development. The book is aimed at babies but hopes that toddlers, young children and adults who remain young at heart will love it too.
About Michael Terence Publishing -Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories