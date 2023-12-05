Author Andrea Frost’s New Book, "Poems of a Hidden Soul," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Laying Bare the Myriad Emotions That Define the Human Experience
Recent release “Poems of a Hidden Soul” from Page Publishing author Andrea Frost is a collection of evocative verse catalyzed by the sudden death of a beloved mentor and the emotional trauma left in the wake of a tragedy she experienced during her high school years.
Phelan, CA, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Frost, a Southern California native, longtime clarinetist, and avid traveler, has completed her new book, “Poems of a Hidden Soul”: a poignant and provocative literary debut.
The author shares, “Trauma is never something easy to deal with. Trauma can also take many forms. During my teenage years, the biggest trauma took the form of death. The loss of a very prominent figure in my life, my band teacher, who was like a second father to me, sent me into a downward spiral of depression. My salvation was my family, friends, and a creative outlet, poetry. I took the deepest and darkest thoughts that swirled around in my head and molded them into words on paper. This allowed me to eliminate the thoughts and unburden myself while creating something expressive and creative. Looking back now, I am ever so thankful for my poetry and the people around me who were encouraging of everything that would help me feel better. I hope that this collection of poems can serve as an outlet for others. Be it as a relaxing read, reflecting your own similar feelings, or inspiring you to create your own poems. I have since come to terms with my loss, but these poems will always be a part of my journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Frost’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poems of a Hidden Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author shares, “Trauma is never something easy to deal with. Trauma can also take many forms. During my teenage years, the biggest trauma took the form of death. The loss of a very prominent figure in my life, my band teacher, who was like a second father to me, sent me into a downward spiral of depression. My salvation was my family, friends, and a creative outlet, poetry. I took the deepest and darkest thoughts that swirled around in my head and molded them into words on paper. This allowed me to eliminate the thoughts and unburden myself while creating something expressive and creative. Looking back now, I am ever so thankful for my poetry and the people around me who were encouraging of everything that would help me feel better. I hope that this collection of poems can serve as an outlet for others. Be it as a relaxing read, reflecting your own similar feelings, or inspiring you to create your own poems. I have since come to terms with my loss, but these poems will always be a part of my journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Frost’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poems of a Hidden Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories