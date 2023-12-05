Author Laurence Ference’s New Book, "No Reason," is a Gripping and Potent Tale of Self-Reliance, Vengeance, and Complex Personal Relationships for a Skilled Outdoorsman

Recent release “No Reason” from Page Publishing author Laurence Ference is a fast-paced narrative following one man’s journey from unjustly fired employee to vigilante seeking revenge as well as to protect those closest to him.