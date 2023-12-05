Author Laurence Ference’s New Book, "No Reason," is a Gripping and Potent Tale of Self-Reliance, Vengeance, and Complex Personal Relationships for a Skilled Outdoorsman
Recent release “No Reason” from Page Publishing author Laurence Ference is a fast-paced narrative following one man’s journey from unjustly fired employee to vigilante seeking revenge as well as to protect those closest to him.
Surry, ME, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laurence Ference, a native New Englander and father of three with a passion for hunting and cooking who was raised in Connecticut and graduated from Cornell University before embarking on careers in the hospitality industry, artisanal cheese making, and the firearms industry and now lives in Down East Maine, where he and his wife enjoy the coastline and spar over kitchen sovereignty, has completed his new book, “No Reason”: a riveting work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Planes were crashing into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a farmer’s field. The country—no, the world was in shock. Two months later, a series of events began on a more personal level. It could have happened to anyone, but it happened to him and his family! Fired for no reason from a longtime job, it was like another plane had been commandeered and crashed into his life.
Struggling to keep his family safe and provided for shortly after his divorce, long-term plans were being formulated for revenge. During this process, help was needed to save his girlfriend’s son from being consumed by the legal system over a child fathered out of wedlock.
Enter the world of fighting the lopsided courts and throw in a dilemma with drug traffickers.
Resettled in Vermont, an encounter at a local bank turns into both a harrowing experience as well as a fortuitous event. Different jobs and a new relationship would help a family dealing with abuse, but tangling with escaped convicts in the woods would all help to mold him and his new girlfriend into better people. And then there was their trip to New York City!
Published by Page Publishing, Laurence Ference’s engrossing book is an action-packed work for avid modern fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “No Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
