Author Tim Lanier’s New Book “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It’” is a Moving Collection of Stories, Poems, Insights, and Homilies
Recent release “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It’” from Covenant Books author Tim Lanier is the author’s personal journal that offers insight into his ever-growing faith.
Huntsville, AL, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim Lanier, who has been in pastoral ministry for forty years, has completed his new book, “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It’”: a faith-affirming work that shares the author’s journey in faith, offering relatable experiences for readers.
Since 2011, author Tim Lanier has also served as an adjunct professor with Lee University. As a singer/songwriter, he has released four CDs of original music. At times, his writing also takes the form of short stories and poems. He enjoys old-time radio shows, British mystery novels, and blooper reels. His greatest memories involve holding hands with his wife, playing driveway basketball with his children, and squeezing his grandkids “to pieces.” He makes his home in Alabama.
Lanier writes, “Some people believe that song lyrics are just poems set to music. Personally, I see a distinct difference between the two, with regard to both nature and purpose. In my own life, I have discovered that they each play a specific role. When I’m writing or reading poetry, I’m thinking in terms of meter. I’m measuring my words as it relates to beat and timing. This mental exercise enables me to sense form and structure in my life, even when my private world seems out of control. I’m able to take comfort in the rhyme, even when I can’t discern the reason.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tim Lanier’s new book is an emotionally engaging work that feels more like a conversation between the author and readers.
Readers can purchase “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
