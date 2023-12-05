Author Bruce Abramski’s New Book, "Papa's Pets," is an Adorable Story of a Grandfather Who Helps to Inspire His Granddaughters to Help Others and do God's Work on Earth

Recent release “Papa's Pets” from Covenant Books author Bruce Abramski is a heartfelt and poignant story of a grandfather who tells his two granddaughters a lovely story he learned as a child that tells of the importance of helping others and following Christ's example of caring for others.