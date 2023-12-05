Author Bruce Abramski’s New Book, "Papa's Pets," is an Adorable Story of a Grandfather Who Helps to Inspire His Granddaughters to Help Others and do God's Work on Earth
Recent release “Papa's Pets” from Covenant Books author Bruce Abramski is a heartfelt and poignant story of a grandfather who tells his two granddaughters a lovely story he learned as a child that tells of the importance of helping others and following Christ's example of caring for others.
Callaway, VA, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Abramski, a former lieutenant for the NYPD, has completed his new book, “Papa's Pets”: a delightful story of a grandfather who tells his granddaughters a story to inspire them to follow God’s word and help others.
Author Bruce Abramski retired shortly after the 9/11 attacks and now resides in southwest Virginia with his beautiful wife of forty years. He has three children, ten grandchildren, and four boxers. After a lifetime of writing poetry for his wife and daughters, he decided to take the plunge and share his work with the world.
Abramski writes, “I titled this book ‘Papa’s Pets,’ in honor of my mom who was her ‘papa’s pet.’ It’s the story of a grandfather trying to instill some biblical truths into his granddaughters through short, easy-to-remember rhymes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bruce Abramski’s new book is a stirring tale that will help encourage readers of all backgrounds to reach out and help others as God intends for his children. Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to bring Bruce’s tale to life, “Papa’s Pets” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, staying with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Papa's Pets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
