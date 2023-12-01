All Aboard for the 25th Annual Trains at NorthPark
Dallas, TX, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The decorations are up and the kids are getting excited, which means one thing: the Holidays are here and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) has opened The Trains at NorthPark. Presented by Bank of Texas for the 15th consecutive year, The Trains at NorthPark – now in its 25th year at Dallas’ top shopping destination - is open and will run for eight weeks through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. This beloved annual family-friendly event is returning to raise the money needed to help “the House that Love built” provide a home away from home for families of children facing serious illness or injury seeking medical care in Dallas. Honorary Chairs for the 2023 season are Lindy and Brad Berkley and Event Chairs are Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley.
“The Trains at NorthPark is such an important and special part of our year at Ronald McDonald House Dallas,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO. “This year, the monies raised from Trains are especially crucial because our operating budget has increased by 25% from last year. Since returning to full operations post-COVID earlier this year, our House of 89 rooms has been full, running near capacity every day. RMHD provides our services free of charge to families so everyone who buys a ticket, sponsors, purchases a rail car, or volunteers at the Trains at NorthPark makes a real difference in helping to defray these costs. We encourage everyone who wants to experience some Holiday magic to join us this season!”
The 2023 Trains at NorthPark Kid Conductor is six-year-old Serenity Williams. Over the last 12 months, what started as a bad headache one weekend, quickly progressed to paralysis. Serenity and her family would learn that this once physically active, vibrant 6-year-old had developed a rare neurological condition called AFM that affects less than 1% of children in the world. Her family travels all the way from Midland, TX to receive care at Children’s, most recently a major surgery to straighten her spine.
Situated on Level One of NorthPark, adjacent to Santa and Macy’s, The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 700 rail cars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains have helped raise more than $18 million for RMHD and has welcomed more than 50,000 visitors each year to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination.
With 1,600-feet of tracks, The Trains at NorthPark will feature cityscapes like Dallas, with landmarks including The Perot Museum, Pegasus Park, the Nasher Sculpture Center and Fair Park; New York with Times Square and Grand Central Terminal; and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Other highlights include the American west with New Mexico, the Grand Canyon, Garden of the Gods, and Route 66.
Each year, hundreds of customized rail cars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of the House. There is still time to purchase your rail car. Options for 2023 include a standard rail car for $225, a caboose for $275, a special edition violet dining car for $325, or an engine for $375. The deadline to purchase in time to have a car on the tracks by the end of the eight-week run is December 4, 2023.
Tickets went on sale on November 1, 2023.
About Ronald McDonald House of Dallas
Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for more than 41,000 families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals. By providing a caring, home-like environment, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas keeps the family intact, helping them to establish a normal routine in the midst of crisis. The House also provides a supportive community of peer families facing similar circumstances. For more information, please contact Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at 214.631.7354.
