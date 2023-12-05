iPOP! LA Proudly Announces Alum Camila Rodriguez's Starring Role in Disney's "The Naughty Nine"
Los Angeles, CA, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! is thrilled to announce that one of our talented alumni, Camila Rodriguez, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her starring role in Disney’s latest hit, "The Naughty Nine." This enchanting movie is now available for streaming on Disney Channel and Disney Plus.
"The Naughty Nine" is a captivating and humorous tale of nine mischievous kids who find themselves on Santa's naughty list, missing out on Christmas presents. Unwilling to accept this fate, they embark on a daring adventure, planning a heist at the North Pole to claim the gifts they believe they deserve. This family-friendly film promises laughter, excitement, and a touch of holiday magic.
Rodriguez’s performance is a standout, showcasing the remarkable skills and talent she honed at iPOP!. Her portrayal of one of the leading characters brings a unique blend of charm and spunk to the screen, making "The Naughty Nine" a must-watch this holiday season.
iPOP! is immensely proud of Camila Rodriguez's achievements. Her success is a testament to the hard work and dedication they foster in young talents.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
