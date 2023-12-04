Author Victor Zhang’s New Book, "Shapes of Business," is an Insightful Guide to Understanding How Visualization Can be Used as a Powerful Business Strategizing Tactic

Recent release “Shapes of Business” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor Zhang explores how visualization can serve as a powerful tool in understanding market trends and addressing issues within one's business, helping teams to collaborate visually in order to see what they might have never seen otherwise and visualize their ultimate goals.