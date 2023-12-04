Author Victor Zhang’s New Book, "Shapes of Business," is an Insightful Guide to Understanding How Visualization Can be Used as a Powerful Business Strategizing Tactic
Recent release “Shapes of Business” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor Zhang explores how visualization can serve as a powerful tool in understanding market trends and addressing issues within one's business, helping teams to collaborate visually in order to see what they might have never seen otherwise and visualize their ultimate goals.
Chicago, IL, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victor Zhang, who holds a Master of Art degree as well as an MBA, has completed his new book, “Shapes of Business”: a fascinating tool designed to help readers discover the tremendous value that visualization can deliver to all types of organizations, businesses, and people.
With over twenty-plus years of visual consulting with the world’s largest and best companies, author Victor Zhang has worked as the visual facilitator and concept artist for Root, which has worked with over eight hundred companies globally and with two-thirds of the Fortune 500. Through multiple business disciplines, the author can help business leaders connect dots, align on goals, and focus on customer value creation. The conduct of dynamic connections between two thinking styles are Zhang’s core strengths, and his goals are to inspire business leaders and creative talents to discover, connect, and unleash their creative energy so they can create more innovative, more targeted, more value-added results than acting on their own.
Zhang shares the logic value of visual thinking, visual collaboration, and shares some of easy ways to draw conversations and thoughts, and effective ways to apply visualization process to drive shared meanings for business and for collaborative geniuses like you.
Visual thinking is the ability to think in images. It is a powerful tool that can be used to solve problems, generate ideas, and communicate effectively. Visual collaboration is the use of visuals to facilitate collaboration. It can be used to share ideas, brainstorm solutions, and build consensus.
Benefits of Visual Thinking and Visual Collaboration
There are many benefits to using visual thinking and visual collaboration. Some of the benefits include:
• Improved communication: Visuals can help to communicate complex ideas more easily and effectively.
• Enhanced creativity: Visual thinking can help to generate new ideas and solutions.
• Increased problem-solving ability: Visuals can help to identify and solve problems more effectively.
• Stronger team collaboration: Visuals can help to facilitate collaboration and build consensus.
How to Use Visual Thinking and Visual Collaboration
There are many ways to use visual thinking and visual collaboration. Some of the best ways include:
• Use visuals to capture your ideas: When you have an idea, take a moment to draw it out or create a visual representation of it. This will help you to solidify your idea and make it easier to communicate to others.
• Use visuals to brainstorm solutions: When you are trying to solve a problem, use visuals to brainstorm potential solutions. This can help you to generate new ideas and identify the best solution.
• Use visuals to facilitate collaboration: When you are working with others, use visuals to facilitate collaboration. This can help you to share ideas, brainstorm solutions, and build consensus.
Easy Ways to Draw Conversations and Thoughts
There are many easy ways to draw conversations and thoughts. Some of the best ways include:
• Use simple stick figures: Stick figures are a quick and easy way to represent people in your drawings.
• Use arrows to show direction: Arrows can be used to show the flow of a conversation or the direction of a thought.
• Use symbols to represent ideas: Symbols can be used to represent complex ideas in a simple way.
Effective Ways to Apply Visualization Process to Drive Shared Meanings
There are many effective ways to apply visualization process to drive shared meanings. Some of the best ways include:
• Use visuals to create a shared understanding: Visuals can be used to create a shared understanding of a topic or issue.
• Use visuals to identify and resolve conflicts: Visuals can be used to identify and resolve conflicts.
• Use visuals to build consensus: Visuals can be used to build consensus on important decisions.
Conclusion
Visual thinking and visual collaboration are powerful tools that can be used to improve communication, enhance creativity, increase problem-solving ability, and build stronger team collaboration. By using visuals to capture ideas, brainstorm solutions, and facilitate collaboration, you can drive shared meanings and achieve better outcomes.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Victor Zhang’s riveting work explores how visualization in a business setting can help bridge gaps and allow industry leaders to better understand the problems their organizations might be facing in the market and address them directly. By drawing on his vast first-hand experience, the author aims to help readers to uncover the magic of visualization that rallies people to rapidly change their behaviors to create a better way of working and ultimately a better way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Shapes of Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
