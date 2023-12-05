Author William H.S. Allen’s New Book, “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie,” Chronicles the Many Trials and Triumphs of the Massie Family
Recent release “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie” from Newman Springs Publishing author William H.S. Allen invites readers to follow generations of the family as they experience the hardships of life in colonial America.
Vinita, OK, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William H.S. Allen, who has been an insurance agent, schoolteacher, and owner of a barbeque restaurant, has completed his new book, “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie”: a stirring work that allows readers to witness how high seas adventure, racial strife, slavery, romance, tragedy, and salvation confront this family.
Author William H.S. Allen’s greatest love, however, is music. He plays multiple instruments and is currently the lead singer in two bands. He recently released an album of original songs. While teaching school, he read about an incident on Castle Island in Boston that occurred in the early nineteenth century. That one page in a school textbook begat the story of the Massies and the life of Robert F. Massie. William enjoys life in a small town in Oklahoma, where the people are friendly and oil wells dot the wide-open landscape.
William writes, “The six workmen plodded slowly and unenthusiastically down the steps, into the ever-increasing darkness of the old spaces under Fort Independence. Employed by the City of Boston, they generally worked street maintenance, but this week in July of 1905, they had been assigned to do some repair work in the old dungeons and casemates which lay like an old basement beneath the fort. Drudgery turned to a modicum of relief; however, the temperature (although the air was very heavy and musty), began to drop as they proceeded downward. This was a hot summer in Boston, and the humidity was stifling. The foreman and a few others held kerosene lamps, which tried almost unsuccessfully to cut through the thick darkness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William H.S. Allen’s poignant work concludes as evil is confronted in a shocking manner.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “The Life and Times of Robert F. Massie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
