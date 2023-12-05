James M. Longaker Jr.’s New Book, “If Lucifer Never Fell,” a Thought-Provoking Look at What the World Could be Like Without Sin and Evil Had Lucifer Never Rebelled
New Baltimore, MI, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James M. Longaker Jr., a veteran of the US Army who holds two master’s degrees, has completed his most recent book, “If Lucifer Never Fell”: a fascinating read that takes a deep dive into what is and what could have been on Earth if Lucifer had not disobeyed God and been cast out of Heaven.
Born into a Roman Catholic family, author James M. Longaker Jr. became a born-again non-denominational Christian disciple of Christ later in life, being water-baptized on September 19, 2010. The author completed a twenty-one-year active-duty US Army career as a senior logistics warrant officer and later went on to receive an MBA and a Master of Engineering Management, both from Lawrence Technological University. James is also a 2020 graduate of the Faith Bible Institute in Monroe, Louisiana, and has been married to his beautiful wife, Karen, since 2007. Together, they have three grown children and are the grandparents of five grandchildren.
“Imagine that the world that we exist in today is one where everything and everyone works in perfect harmony with no crime or evil acts against each other. This environment could possibly be equal to a utopia, paradise, nirvana, or even heaven on earth!” writes James.
“The world, which was created by God, was meant to be exactly as we have just imagined and would have been so even today if not for one prideful and rebellious angel known as Lucifer. Many biblical scholars today are still trying to find out what the total effects on mankind are due to this fallen angel. How could one of God’s most beautiful creations turn out to become so evil and have such a negative impact on all of creation?”
The author continues, “The actions of Lucifer have impacted every person on earth from the time he was cast out of heaven by his Creator, which is when he became Satan. Has this evil angel affected you in a way where you have been deceived by his twisted lies to the point that you are uncertain of where your final eternal resting place will be?”
Published by Fulton Books, James M. Longaker Jr.’s book is a powerful exercise in imagining what the world could have been like if not for Lucifer’s actions, and how his fall from grace impacts readers within their daily lives. Through his writings, James hopes for readers to discover the knowledge required to make well-informed and educated choices that will place them on the path of eternal salvation in the afterlife.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “If Lucifer Never Fell” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
