R. G. Tanner’s New Book, "Crimson Seal the Broken," Follows a College Student Who Must Balance His Destiny and Master His Angelic Abilities with His Human Life
Salt Lake City, UT, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author R. G. Tanner, a mental health advocate who resides in Salt Lake City with her husband and rescue chihuahua, has completed her most recent book, “Crimson Seal the Broken”: a gripping story of a young college student who is plagued by dreams of a mystery creature and soon learns of his divine angelic destiny.
Tanner writes, “Riley Jacobson was a normal twenty-something, trying to get his life in order. However, he was haunted by a dream from his childhood. A dream with two crimson eyes peering into his soul telling him that he could ‘see.’ It felt too real, lingering with him throughout the years. Having squandered his youth on unimportant things, Riley decided to enroll in college and finally get a journalism degree. Upon arriving at college, he reconnected with his longtime friend, Erin, who always had intrigued him.
“Everything was normal, almost idyllic. Then one day while writing a paper on urban mythology, Riley fell asleep and was awoken by an entity with those same crimson eyes boring deep into him. This entity informed Riley that he is an angel who has come to Riley due to his ability to ‘see,’ the meaning of which still illuded Riley. This angel is named Ingall and informed Riley that he is both human and divine. Furthermore, Ingall had a mission for Riley. Telling him once more he can ‘see.’
“Riley must learn new and angelic talents, something that was always in him and was only recently awakened. Those crimson eyes drove Riley down a path of confusion, intrigue, danger, and faith.”
Published by Fulton Books, R. G. Tanner’s book is the first installment of the author’s “Crimson Seal” trilogy and will take readers on a fascinating journey as Riley embarks on his journey, straddling the worlds of the divine and human, all while trying to understand who he is. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Tanner weaves a spellbinding novel that will have readers in suspense with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Crimson Seal the Broken” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Tanner writes, “Riley Jacobson was a normal twenty-something, trying to get his life in order. However, he was haunted by a dream from his childhood. A dream with two crimson eyes peering into his soul telling him that he could ‘see.’ It felt too real, lingering with him throughout the years. Having squandered his youth on unimportant things, Riley decided to enroll in college and finally get a journalism degree. Upon arriving at college, he reconnected with his longtime friend, Erin, who always had intrigued him.
“Everything was normal, almost idyllic. Then one day while writing a paper on urban mythology, Riley fell asleep and was awoken by an entity with those same crimson eyes boring deep into him. This entity informed Riley that he is an angel who has come to Riley due to his ability to ‘see,’ the meaning of which still illuded Riley. This angel is named Ingall and informed Riley that he is both human and divine. Furthermore, Ingall had a mission for Riley. Telling him once more he can ‘see.’
“Riley must learn new and angelic talents, something that was always in him and was only recently awakened. Those crimson eyes drove Riley down a path of confusion, intrigue, danger, and faith.”
Published by Fulton Books, R. G. Tanner’s book is the first installment of the author’s “Crimson Seal” trilogy and will take readers on a fascinating journey as Riley embarks on his journey, straddling the worlds of the divine and human, all while trying to understand who he is. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Tanner weaves a spellbinding novel that will have readers in suspense with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Crimson Seal the Broken” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories