Jena Brown’s New Book "Red Eyes: A Pony Tale" is an Adorable Tale of a Young Girl Who Vows to Befriend an Angry Pony, Despite Everyone's Doubts in Her Abilities to do so
Conroe, TX, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jena Brown, who currently lives in the beautiful upstate of South Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Red Eyes: A Pony Tale”: a charming story of a young girl who tries to befriend a pony that many say is untamable.
A self-proclaimed “horse-crazy girl” while growing up, author Jena W. Brown started riding at the age of ten on trail rides on a pony named Babe. By thirteen, she started to show and compete on American Saddlebreds up until her college years, spending countless hours at the barn, watching beautiful show horses, and dreaming of ribbons.
“Come join Lily, a horse-crazy, courageous girl that falls in love with a scared, angry pony called Red Eyes,” writes Brown. “Everyone tells Lily that the pony is a lost cause and dangerous, but Lily sees this pony’s potential for greatness.
“Through Lily’s love, hard work, and compassion, she teaches everyone that this little pony can fly and that second chances can lead to a wonderful friendship and unbreakable bond.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jena Brown’s book is a captivating tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, as they follow along on Lily’s journey to defy the odds and befriend Red Eyes. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Brown's story to life, “Red Eyes: A Pony Tale” is a beautiful look at how determination and friendship can conquer all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Red Eyes: A Pony Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
