Mary Hogg’s Newly Released "Body, Mind, Heart and Soul" is a Collection of Enjoyable and Vibrant Poetic Works
“Body, Mind, Heart and Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Hogg shares a charming anthology that will entertain, inspire, and empower as readers reflect on the themes and emotions layered within.
Conroe, TX, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Body, Mind, Heart and Soul”: a compelling collection of spiritually driven poetry. “Body, Mind, Heart and Soul” is the creation of published author, Mary Hogg, a native of Ohio who later moved to Texas and retired from Hydril Company after twenty-six years.
Hogg shares, “In my book, there is a poem, 'Body, Mind, Heart, and Soul,' which says a lot about everything I write about. There are many beautiful things and places that God has put on this earth for us to enjoy, but men are destroying it all. The morning sunrise, the clouds, the stars—just look up, let your eyes and mind search through it all.
“Forget about a world that is too lost and misunderstood, and like me, pray to be a blessing to someone in some way each day. It will put a smile on a lot of faces. I hope I can touch someone with my poems. It means God’s blessing to all who believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Hogg’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder of the power of positivity and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Body, Mind, Heart and Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Body, Mind, Heart and Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
