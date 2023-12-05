Jessyca Chase’s Newly Released "Cora’s Big Lesson" is an Enjoyable Adventure That Shares an Important Life Lesson
“Cora’s Big Lesson” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessyca Chase is a vibrant juvenile fiction that will delight young readers as they race to see what awaits Princess Cora when she stumbles upon a unique book.
Payette, ID, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cora’s Big Lesson”: a fun story that encourages living life to the fullest. “Cora’s Big Lesson” is the creation of published author, Jessyca Chase.
Chase shares, “Travel along with Princess Cora as she goes about her normal day, but while she is looking for her history book, Cora finds a book she has never seen before. As she starts reading this new book, the pages began to come alive, and each new page is filled with something new and exciting stuff. As she goes through the book, she meets new friends and eats delicious foods. She gets so caught up in the book that she forgets about her real life and wishes she could live there forever. Cora’s new friend teaches her a valuable lesson about not taking things for granted and making the most out of her everyday life. As Cora closes the book, she realizes she has a special life, and she should be thankful for it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessyca Chase’s new book will entertain and delight young imaginations as Cora finds herself at an unexpected crossroads thanks to a new friend.
Consumers can purchase “Cora’s Big Lesson” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cora’s Big Lesson,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chase shares, “Travel along with Princess Cora as she goes about her normal day, but while she is looking for her history book, Cora finds a book she has never seen before. As she starts reading this new book, the pages began to come alive, and each new page is filled with something new and exciting stuff. As she goes through the book, she meets new friends and eats delicious foods. She gets so caught up in the book that she forgets about her real life and wishes she could live there forever. Cora’s new friend teaches her a valuable lesson about not taking things for granted and making the most out of her everyday life. As Cora closes the book, she realizes she has a special life, and she should be thankful for it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessyca Chase’s new book will entertain and delight young imaginations as Cora finds herself at an unexpected crossroads thanks to a new friend.
Consumers can purchase “Cora’s Big Lesson” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cora’s Big Lesson,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories