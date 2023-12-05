R. H. Coder’s Newly Released “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” is a Captivating Journey of Faith and Determination of Spirit

“Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. H. Coder shares an intimate look into the highs and lows of mission work in the heart of Haiti as key moments are illustrated through vibrant narrative.