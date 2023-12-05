R. H. Coder’s Newly Released “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” is a Captivating Journey of Faith and Determination of Spirit
“Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. H. Coder shares an intimate look into the highs and lows of mission work in the heart of Haiti as key moments are illustrated through vibrant narrative.
Madisonville, TN, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti”: a celebration of life’s unexpected adventures. “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” is the creation of published author, R. H. Coder, a recovering alcoholic who later found a calling to serve God through recovery. Coder graduated from Master’s Divinity Seminary with a degree in practical ministry. He and his wife, Joyce, have enjoyed serving through missionary work in Haiti.
Coder shares, “'Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls' is a narrative of the lives of Joyce and Bob Coder as they guided Wellspring of Life Ministry through eight years of living in Haiti. You will soar to the mountaintops of spiritual victories as they fight through battles with voodoo and see the Lord help them overcome it, and you will dive into the depths of valleys of defeat as their efforts seemingly meet with failures. But throughout, you will see God’s hand guiding and orchestrating through drilling wells for potable water, to hosting revivals on the enemy’s doorstep, to cleansing an entire village of voodoo. Ride along with them as they encounter the hardships and dangers of living in Haiti—near-death experiences and fighting through tropical diseases like malaria and dengue fever—as well as spiritual miracles that are unexplainable, God’s provision and protection, ordained meetings, and partnerships, and two individuals in their fifties who simply answered God’s call to serve the lost! It’s all here, and the excitement will keep you reading until you can see yourself in these roles. This journey will prove to you that all that is necessary to serve God on the foreign field is a desire to be obedient to God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. H. Coder’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the impactful moments of spiritual rejuvenation and simply connecting with those in need detailed within.
Consumers can purchase “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
