Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. Annouces Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program

Treasury Funds Home Loans, Inc. offers their Home Loan Origination Fee Reduction Program starting December 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024. TFHL, Inc. is slashing its mortgage loan origination fees to just 1/2 a point, offering an unprecedented reduction for borrowers throughout the entire state of California.