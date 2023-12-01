A Heartwarming Christmas Story from HGBM and Author, Tutu B. Jones
Springfield, OH, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The Family Keepsake: A Christmas Tale by Tutu B. Jones.
Becky and her mom are driving to her grandparent's house for Christmas. This is Becky's favorite time of year to spend with family. She runs into the house, excited to see her family. She looks at all the food on the tables and goes straight to the dessert table where her favorite sweets are. The Christmas tree in the living room is so tall it hits the ceiling and there are so many presents stacked underneath. It’s a story filled with great memories, funny moments, and lots of action when it’s time to open presents.
Tutu B. Jones is a pen name for Author, Becka L Jones. She has always been a writer at heart. Her dream is to write faith-based books to encourage and touch lives for Jesus. Born in Minnesota, Becka moved to Hawaii after high school. She lived there for twenty years and as a result, Becka’s books have a little bit of Hawaii and Jesus in almost every book.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
