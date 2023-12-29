Author Eldred C. Marshall III’s New Book, “A Faith That Overcomes the World,” is a Comprehensive Exploration of Biblical Teachings to Help Forge a Lasting Faith in Christ
Recent release “A Faith That Overcomes the World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eldred C. Marshall III is a compelling look at the truths found within the Bible and its teachings on the Lord and modern problems plaguing society, shared in the hopes of expanding and growing one's faith in Christ that will help readers in overcoming whatever trials and struggles they may be facing.
Dallas, TX, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eldred C. Marshall III, a loving husband and father as well as a licensed, ordained, and seminary-trained Southern Baptist minister of the Gospel of Christ, has completed his new book, “A Faith That Overcomes the World”: a powerful tool designed to help readers deepen their understanding of modern issues by examining them through the Bible, all while expanding their faith in Christ and knowledge of what the Lord actually says through Holy Scripture.
Born and raised in Greenville, Mississippi, author Eldred C. Marshall III has been a follower of the Lord ever since making a public profession of his faith in Christ. He was called by Christ into Gospel ministry, which he accepted, and preached his first sermon in Los Angeles on November 19, 1984. In addition to being a pastor who taught his congregation the Bible in obedience to the call of Christ line upon line and precept upon precept, his tentmaking enterprise was as a public-school educator. For fourteen years, he taught Algebra 1 to eighth graders and was an administrator for eleven years after that. During that tenure, he fought for educational justice for all students. Now retired, Eldred and his wife live in tropical paradise, and he currently teaches a Bible course as an adjunct professor for Christian university’s global learning program. He is also active in his church in administrative and spiritual leadership.
“This book has taken some of the most divisive and hotly debated topics of the day and run them through the prism of the Bible,” writes Eldred. “The primary source of this book is the Bible. Therefore, this book is replete in scriptures from the Bible. Please take self-assessments in each chapter to determine if what you believe and practice aligns with the dictates and directives of the scriptures. For those who are unbelievers, please take into serious consideration what the Bible teaches about the person, promise, and power of Christ, not the misrepresentations of the Christ of culture. For those who consider themselves believers, truly honor and worship Him by realigning and recalibrating your beliefs and practices in accordance with the dictates and directives of the scriptures as indicated.
“But be aware that God in His foreknowledge knew that we would fail to live up to His standard of righteousness; therefore, Christ is the Lamb of God slain before the foundation of the world. So since all have sinned and fall short of God’s glory, this is not a book about us versus them. This is not a book of condemnation, exclusion, and hate. This is a book of justification, inclusivity, and love for we are all equal before God in creation, equal before God in sin, and equal before God in salvation.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eldred C. Marshall III’s enlightening tale will challenge readers to grow in their relationship with Christ, developing a faith that can truly overcome any challenges in life and carry them through any struggles they might be facing. Through his writings, Eldred hopes to unite readers in their love of Jesus while helping them to understand what it is the Bible really says about the Lord, his teachings, and themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "A Faith That Overcomes the World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
