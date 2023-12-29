Author Eldred C. Marshall III’s New Book, “A Faith That Overcomes the World,” is a Comprehensive Exploration of Biblical Teachings to Help Forge a Lasting Faith in Christ

Recent release “A Faith That Overcomes the World” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eldred C. Marshall III is a compelling look at the truths found within the Bible and its teachings on the Lord and modern problems plaguing society, shared in the hopes of expanding and growing one's faith in Christ that will help readers in overcoming whatever trials and struggles they may be facing.