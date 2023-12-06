Jim Jackson’s Newly Released "Wild Turkeys I Have Known" is an Enjoyable Collection of Tales from the Field and Beyond
“Wild Turkeys I Have Known” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Jackson shares a selection of favorite hunting tales that will entertain, inspire, and amuse as readers journey vicariously out into the wilderness for a rousing hunt.
Sioux Falls, SD, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wild Turkeys I Have Known”: a concise celebration of the outdoors. “Wild Turkeys I Have Known” is the creation of published author, Jim Jackson.
Jackson shares, “This book contains some of my unique experiences that I have encountered while turkey hunting. You will be surprised at the unusual situations in which I have found myself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Jackson’s new book offers fun narrative with key facts of the art of turkey hunting for the enjoyment of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase “Wild Turkeys I Have Known” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wild Turkeys I Have Known,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories