Nikki R. Miller’s Newly Released "Change of Heart: Never Say Never" is a Spiritually Charged Tale of the Power of Forgiveness
“Change of Heart: Never Say Never” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nikki R. Miller is an emotionally engaging story of a son’s challenging journey to forgiveness following a shocking betrayal and unexpected tragedy.
Suwanee, GA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Change of Heart: Never Say Never”: a powerful message of the dangers of carrying hurt and anger. “Change of Heart: Never Say Never” is the creation of published author, Nikki R. Miller, a dedicated wife and mother who is the CEO of NRM Faith Based Films, LLC, a company she started back in February of 2015 to write and produce quality, family-oriented films that address and bring awareness to important issues we face in today’s society while keeping the focus on faith.
Miller shares, “Carrying around unforgiveness can cause destruction to you and those close to you. You’ve probably heard this saying a thousand times, and if not, today will be the first. Hurting people hurt people. And if you’re not careful, that same hurt can backfire, causing you to repeat the same offense that caused your hurt. Studies have shown that anger and bitterness can be a direct correlation with unresolved forgiveness. Many mask their hurt in a variety of ways, such as chemical abuse, physical abuse, or even career success, to name a few. It’s easy for someone to say they will never forgive someone for certain pain caused to them, but that can certainly change when faced with an unexpected tragedy. So you should never say never when it comes to a change of heart. Why? Because as the Bible says, 'With God, all things are possible.'
“In Change of Heart, Calvin Hardy Jr., a project development engineer, refuses to forgive his father for hurting him and his mother after catching him with another woman when he was a teenager. He ends up carrying this anger and bitterness into his own family until it backfires against him. The trap is set by the devil, he’s lured into it with a bait chosen specifically for him, and voilà, he falls right into it as the devil planned. He makes an unwise and haste decision regarding a job opportunity without really discussing it with his loving wife, Elaina, causing him to be absent from an important football game for his son. And to make matters worse, an unthinkable traumatic event happens, changing his and his family’s lives forever. Now Calvin Jr. is faced with trying to figure out how to bring healing and reconciliation back to his family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikki R. Miller’s new book will bring readers a key lesson of faith through a captivating family drama.
Consumers can purchase “Change of Heart: Never Say Never” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Change of Heart: Never Say Never,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
