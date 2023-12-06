Dennis Stackhouse’s Newly Released "Change is Possible" is a Motivating Message of the Power of Change That Acknowledges the Challenges Associated
“Change is Possible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Stackhouse is a helpful resource for anyone looking for that empowering push to take the steps needed to make a lasting change for the better.
Niobrara, NE, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Change is Possible”: a potent reminder of the strength and guidance one can find through trust in God. “Change is Possible” is the creation of published author, Dennis Stackhouse.
Stackhouse shares, “How difficult is it for you to make changes in your life? For many of us, changes can be extremely difficult. This is especially the case when these changes require us to alter long-standing habits of living. Does it make a difference when we realize that proposed changes could have a significantly positive impact on our lives?
“We all know that changes do occur for us throughout the course of our lives, many of which we have no control over. For example, we go from infancy into childhood, from preteen years into being a teenager, from young adults to adulthood to elderly individuals. Other changes are brought about through our own choices, such as who we have as friends, who we marry, the job we pursue, the location where we live, when we will retire, etc.
“These changes, and many others we did not mention, should be quite familiar to us. That’s the case because such changes all exist within the physical setting; they are things we can see and touch, things that are very real to us. However, as important as these physical things are—and I would agree that they are important to us—there is a realm which is far more important, one that should demand our strictest attention, and that is the spiritual realm.
“In this study, we will endeavor to consult God’s word in order to discuss examples of people who made dramatic changes in their lives, changes for the better. My hope is that many of the people we consider will be familiar to us, even people we can identify with personally. Ultimately, we should understand that making changes, even on those occasions when it will be quite painful, can result in a happier life, both now and forever! After all, God does know what’s best for each of us, both now and forever!
“My prayer is that we all come away with the conviction that change is possible and that we can change for the better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Stackhouse’s new book will challenge readers to step back and reflect on the actions that have led them to their current circumstance.
Consumers can purchase “Change is Possible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Change is Possible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
