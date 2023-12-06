Author Jacob B. Oroks MISM, PMP, CISM, CTS’s New Book, “Groundwork of Skill Acquisition and Development,” Explores the Ever-Expanding Topic of Skill Acquisition
Recent release “Groundwork of Skill Acquisition and Development” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacob B. Oroks MISM, PMP, CISM, CTS is a comprehensive guide for skill instructors and practitioners, students and trainers, academics and scholars, as well as general readers who require some grounding in the dynamics of skill acquisition, career growth, and college-industry change demands.
Fontana, CA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jacob B. Oroks MISM, PMP, CISM, CTS, the president and chief executive officer of Iboto Empire LLC, has completed his new book, “Groundwork of Skill Acquisition and Development”: a thought-provoking read that conveys a broad spectrum of researched theories, practical guides, principles, and directions in the field of skill training and career development across diverse biases.
A dedicated professional, author Jacob B. Oroks holds a Master of Information Systems Management (MISM), a Bachelor of Science in technical management (BSTM), and an associate of Science Health Information Administration (ASHIT), and possesses multiple professional certifications and skills, including data analysis, master trainer, certified Google trainer, Microsoft certified trainer, software developer, and data manager. The author has also acquired tremendous experience as an IT specialist, which includes twenty-two years’ technical experience, data modeling, data warehousing, data analysis, systems development, systems privacy and security, Microsoft Offices, Tableau, SAS, design, and implementation, electronics health record implementation and management, computer system repairs, installations, and upgrades, healthcare business analysis, data management, transformation, and achieving.
“‘Groundwork of Skill Acquisition and Development: An Applied Approach’ creates a foundation for a successful skill acquisition, development, and transfer,” writes Oroks. “The first edition of the book is to guide skill acquisition counselor to assist individuals in developing the inherent potentials on the technology of skill development.
“It is also a blueprint for students and teachers of higher learning cradles. The material is targeted for bachelor’s degree, universities, colleges, and for entrepreneurs that want to understand the science of psychology of skill acquisition and development.
“Written after ten years of continuous research on the subject matter of skill acquisition, development, and transfer. The language is easy to understand, meaningful, and straight to the point. Users are advised to look forward for the workbook coming soon.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacob B. Oroks MISM, PMP, CISM, CTS’s enlightening guide is the perfect tool for professionals in any field to help them understand why skill acquisition has become so important in every job sector, and how this relevant topic can be applied in any situation. Drawing on his years of professional experience and education, Oroks presents this compendium as a groundwork that covers the field in a comprehensive way that readers of any background will be able to grasp.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Groundwork of Skill Acquisition and Development” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
