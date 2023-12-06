Bobby Lee Cason Jr.’s New Book, "Poor Bob's Poetry," is a Hopeful and Uplifting Collection of Poems That Serve as a Retrospective of the Author’s Storied Life

Recent release “Poor Bob's Poetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bobby Lee Cason Jr. is a stirring compilation of works that reflect on the author’s past and look towards the future. Cason has found much strength in writing poetry, and he shares his triumphs and mistakes with readers in this insightful book.