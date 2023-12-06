Bobby Lee Cason Jr.’s New Book, "Poor Bob's Poetry," is a Hopeful and Uplifting Collection of Poems That Serve as a Retrospective of the Author’s Storied Life
Recent release “Poor Bob's Poetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bobby Lee Cason Jr. is a stirring compilation of works that reflect on the author’s past and look towards the future. Cason has found much strength in writing poetry, and he shares his triumphs and mistakes with readers in this insightful book.
Bowie, TX, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Lee Cason Jr., a hopeless romantic cowboy with a gift for writing prose, has completed his new book, “Poor Bob's Poetry”: a gripping and potent selection of poems that give readers a glimpse into the author’s internal world.
“I’ve had a really tough life growing up,” writes Cason, “and one can only learn from their mistakes. After falling forty feet out of a tree and surviving, I feel as if I have been given a second chance at life. With the great accomplishments of this dream coming true and the rough road that I have come down to see it through, I would hope that this book can help others to carry on and to never give up on life. Dreams can come true!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bobby Lee Cason Jr.’s moving tale spans a wide variety of topics, each giving more insight into Cason’s sunny outlook. From family to farm living to romance, Cason’s poetry transports readers into his rural setting. He gained a new lease on life after surviving a dramatic fall, and his writing reflects the excitement of a fresh beginning.
Bobby Lee Cason Jr.’s story is one of resilience. Often times humorous and other times deep and perceptive, there is sure to be something for all readers amongst Cason’s delightful poems. With honesty and playfulness, Cason has compiled a delightful anthology and a very compelling read.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Poor Bob’s Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
