Authors Joe Hier and George Hier’s New Book, “A World For Us,” is a Heartwarming Tale Exploring Earth’s Treasures – Water, Sky, Plants, Fish, Birds, Animals, and People
Recent release “A World For Us” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Joe Hier and George Hier invites readers to enjoy the wonders of the world around us, the everyday and the exotic, presented in rich illustrations that will delight children and explorers of all ages.
Olympia, WA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Hier and George Hier have completed their new book, “A World For Us”: a heartwarming tale exploring Earth's wonders - water, sky, plants, fish, birds, animals... and people!
Little ones will love the full-color artwork on every page and the positive, engaging story, which lends itself to being read aloud.
Readers who wish to share this imaginative work with their children, grandchildren, or friends, can purchase “A World For Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For a preview of the book’s captivating illustrations, please visit https://www.newmansprings.com/release/?book=aworldforus.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
