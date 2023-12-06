Author Andrea J. James’s New Book, "The Autobiography of Andrea J. James," Reveals How God Helped the Author Change the Trajectory of Her Life Before It Was Too Late

Recent release “The Autobiography of Andrea J. James: What the Devil Meant for Evil, God Turned it Around for Good” from Covenant Books author Andrea J. James is an impactful true story of how the author, after facing countless challenges over the years, managed to turn her life around and discover salvation through the Lord, finding a new calling in the process.