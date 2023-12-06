Author Andrea J. James’s New Book, "The Autobiography of Andrea J. James," Reveals How God Helped the Author Change the Trajectory of Her Life Before It Was Too Late
Recent release “The Autobiography of Andrea J. James: What the Devil Meant for Evil, God Turned it Around for Good” from Covenant Books author Andrea J. James is an impactful true story of how the author, after facing countless challenges over the years, managed to turn her life around and discover salvation through the Lord, finding a new calling in the process.
Bronx, NY, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andrea J. James, a minister of the Word of God to all who come along her path, has completed her new book, “The Autobiography of Andrea J. James: What the Devil Meant for Evil, God Turned it Around for Good”: a powerful memoir exploring the author’s struggles and countless trials throughout her life, and how, at her lowest point, the Lord was there to help her in shedding her past traumas for a new start.
Through her story, author Andrea J. James shares her incredible life journey and the endless trials she has been forced to overcome to get to where she is today, from childhood abuse to a tumultuous marriage and even being incarcerated. Through it all, Andrea doubted that she could ever be saved, but soon found a path out of the darkness through God, who helped to guide her back towards his divine light and salvation. With a new calling in life, Andrea found the strength to walk away from her old life, and focus on forging a bright future for herself, all of which can be discovered in the pages of “The Autobiography of Andrea J. James.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrea J. James’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others see as she once did that everyone is worth saving, no matter how far they might have strayed from God’s intended path for them. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Andrea weaves an intimate self-portrait and a poignant journey of self-reflection that reveals the blessings that can occur when one finally stands up for themselves and allows the Lord into their heart.
Readers can purchase “The Autobiography of Andrea J. James: What the Devil Meant for Evil, God Turned it Around for Good” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
