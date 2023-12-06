Author Angelina Charles’s New Book, “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” Helps Readers Understand That Obedience is a Gift of Grace
Recent release “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” from Covenant Books author Angelina Charles is an endeavor to free people from the world’s definitions of obedience and the bondage it holds us in by defining it through New Testament Grace.
Manchester, TN, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angelina Charles has completed her new book, “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?”: a spiritual work that explores how much of what or how readers are thinking is involved with New Testament obedience.
Author Angelina Charles is a wife, a mother, a “Nana,” and an entrepreneur, but more than that, she is a daughter of the Most High God, and she is very much loved by Him.
She never thought of writing a book, but it was God’s plan for her. She writes under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, as He reveals to her Himself and His thoughts and ways on any given subject. Her endeavor is for Him to be seen in and through her, so she lives what she writes. “Obey Me” is her first book.
Charles writes, “This book has been written to help you see what New Testament obedience is and to free you from the condemnation the enemy brings when you try but can’t comply or submit immediately to what you see or what you hear in His Word. This is not an in-depth study on the subject of obedience. It is a starting point for you to allow the Holy Spirit to teach you on the subject so that you can begin to rest in Him and to walk in, by, and through His Grace in this area of obedience.”
She continues, “In this book you will see many references to Scriptures. Either open your Bible or see Scripture Reference section. As you read you will notice that your hearing and believing what you hear from the Word is important.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angelina Charles’s new book provides many opportunities for readers’ minds to be renewed or to stay where they are in what they believe.
Readers can purchase “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
