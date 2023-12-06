Author Angelina Charles’s New Book, “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” Helps Readers Understand That Obedience is a Gift of Grace

Recent release “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” from Covenant Books author Angelina Charles is an endeavor to free people from the world’s definitions of obedience and the bondage it holds us in by defining it through New Testament Grace.