Author Raelynn Tate’s New Book “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” Follows Two Cats Who Search to Find the Source of a Small, Still Voice
Recent release “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” from Covenant Books author Raelynn Tate is a heartfelt story that centers around a cat named Jay, who promises to help his friend Corky discover the source of a small voice he keeps hearing in his head. After looking far and wide, the two are amazed when they find out the incredibly special person behind what Corky is hearing.
Franklin, LA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raelynn Tate has completed her new book, “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1”: a charming and powerful story of a cat named Jay who helps his friend Corky search for the source of a small voice he keeps hearing, only to discover that this voice is that of the Lord, calling them to him.
“Jay the black cat goes on a journey to help Corky, another cat,” writes Raelynn. “Corky has a problem, and he doesn’t know where it is coming from and realizes at the end that it is coming from his heart. Stay tuned for Jay’s adventures in the following series.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raelynn Tate’s new book is based on a story shared within her family throughout the years, which she now shares with readers from all walks of life to inspire them to open their hearts to Christ just as Jay and Corky do. With colorful artwork to help bring Raelynn’s tale to life, “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while helping them to discover how the Lord is always there beside them throughout every stage of life.
Readers can purchase “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
