Author Raelynn Tate’s New Book “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” Follows Two Cats Who Search to Find the Source of a Small, Still Voice

Recent release “Walking Cat Meows: The Small, Still Voice, Book 1” from Covenant Books author Raelynn Tate is a heartfelt story that centers around a cat named Jay, who promises to help his friend Corky discover the source of a small voice he keeps hearing in his head. After looking far and wide, the two are amazed when they find out the incredibly special person behind what Corky is hearing.