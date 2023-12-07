Author Hoss LeFevere’s New Book, “Clara Is an Eagle,” Tells the Incredible Story of Clara, Who Always Thought She Was a Chicken, But Wakes Up as an Eagle One Day

Recent release “Clara Is an Eagle” from Covenant Books author Hoss LeFevere is a captivating story of a chicken named Clara who is surprised one morning to discover that her dream of becoming an eagle is now true. Able to spread her wings and leave her farm behind, Clara flies away to explore what life as an eagle is like, but she soon discovers her old life had a few perks she now misses.