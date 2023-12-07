Author Hoss LeFevere’s New Book, “Clara Is an Eagle,” Tells the Incredible Story of Clara, Who Always Thought She Was a Chicken, But Wakes Up as an Eagle One Day
Recent release “Clara Is an Eagle” from Covenant Books author Hoss LeFevere is a captivating story of a chicken named Clara who is surprised one morning to discover that her dream of becoming an eagle is now true. Able to spread her wings and leave her farm behind, Clara flies away to explore what life as an eagle is like, but she soon discovers her old life had a few perks she now misses.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoss LeFevere, who has lived in Alaska with his wife for over twenty years along with their three sons, has completed his second new book of Clara’s adventures, “Clara Is an Eagle”: a charming story that centers around Clara, who awakens one morning to discover that her ultimate dream of becoming an eagle has come true.
A Midwesterner by birth, author Hoss LeFevere appreciates the dramatic differences a setting can make in a story, as well as in how we deal with the world around us. Now a resident of the Alaskan interior, he uses the long, cold winters to write about and reflect upon his years in Alaska and utilizes his experiences there to form and inform his stories. LeFevere is grateful for the many fascinating people and interesting events that have colored the mosaic that is his adventurous life.
“Clara Is an Eagle” is a riveting tale that follows Clara, who always knew herself to be a chicken, but discovers that she is actually an eagle, just as she always dreamed. Now able to soar high into the sky to her heart’s content, Clara sets off to discover the world as an eagle, but soon wonders if she truly loves her new life or regrets leaving her old home behind.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hoss LeFevere’s new book will take readers of all ages on a fantastic journey as they follow Clara through the skies, discovering the amazing adventures that await her as an eagle. With vibrant artwork full of beautiful landscapes that help to bring LeFevere’s tale to life, young readers are sure to have their hearts and imaginations captured by “Clara Is an Eagle” and want to revisit this thrilling story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Clara Is an Eagle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
