Author Hoss LeFevere’s New Book, “Clara WAS a Chicken,” Follows a Bird Who Always Believed She Was a Chicken, But Soon Discovers That She’s Something Completely Different
Recent release “Clara WAS a Chicken” from Covenant Books author Hoss LeFevere is a fascinating story of a bird named Clara, who is startled when her chicken friends on the farmyard are suddenly scared of her. Curious as to why, Clara's world is turned upside down when she discovers that she is not a chicken as she previously remembered, but actually an eagle.
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoss LeFevere, who has lived in Alaska for over two decades with his beloved wife and their three sons, has completed his third new book of Clara’s adventures, “Clara WAS a Chicken”: a stirring tale of a chicken who realizes she is not quite like the other birds on the barnyard.
A Midwesterner by birth, author Hoss LeFevere appreciates the dramatic differences a setting can make in a story as well as in how we deal with the world around us. Now a resident of the Alaskan interior, he uses the long, cold winters to write about and reflect upon his years in Alaska and utilizes his experiences there to form and inform his stories. LeFevere is grateful for the many fascinating people and interesting events that have colored the mosaic that is his adventurous life.
“Clara WAS a Chicken” centers around Clara’s adventures as she begins to understand that she is not like the other chickens on the farm after she scares them by following her instincts and eating a vole. Discovering her true nature, Clara accepts that she is no longer a chicken as she once thought, but a brave eagle.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hoss LeFevere’s new book will keep readers of all ages enthralled as they follow along on Clara’s journey of self-discovery. Accompanied by colorful illustrations to bring LeFevere’s tale to life, young readers will find themselves spellbound by Clara’s story right up until the end, ready for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Clara WAS a Chicken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
