Author Hoss LeFevere’s New Book, “Clara WAS a Chicken,” Follows a Bird Who Always Believed She Was a Chicken, But Soon Discovers That She’s Something Completely Different

Recent release “Clara WAS a Chicken” from Covenant Books author Hoss LeFevere is a fascinating story of a bird named Clara, who is startled when her chicken friends on the farmyard are suddenly scared of her. Curious as to why, Clara's world is turned upside down when she discovers that she is not a chicken as she previously remembered, but actually an eagle.