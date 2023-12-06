Author Terrance Ewing’s New Book, "The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After," Explores the Possible Outcomes of a Three-Way Relationship Between Two Women and a Man

Recent release “The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After” from Page Publishing author Terrance Ewing is a thought-provoking story of two women who find themselves in love with each other while also sharing the love of the same man. Together, they’ll embark on creating a special triangle relationship with the three of them, accepting the truth that one can have love for more than one person.