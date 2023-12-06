Author Terrance Ewing’s New Book, "The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After," Explores the Possible Outcomes of a Three-Way Relationship Between Two Women and a Man
Recent release “The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After” from Page Publishing author Terrance Ewing is a thought-provoking story of two women who find themselves in love with each other while also sharing the love of the same man. Together, they’ll embark on creating a special triangle relationship with the three of them, accepting the truth that one can have love for more than one person.
Silver Spring, MD, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terrance Ewing, who was born in Boston and currently lives in the Bronx, has completed his new book, “The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After”: a fascinating story of two women who share a love for one man and decide to attempt a three-way relationship with him, navigating the pitfalls and trials of this triangle they never could have envisioned working until now.
“Triangled relationships and marriages happen all over the world, but in our country, it’s frowned on if a woman deals with a man she knows is dealing with someone else, and why? I say if everybody’s in an agreement or happy with what’s going on, what’s the problem?” writes Ewing. “Of course, the first thing in your heads is AIDS, okay, but what if every time he made love without ever forgetting he used protection or every six months he and the women he is dealing with took an AIDS test and they stay sleeping with him and him only and all of them stayed negative, then what’s the problem? Now of course you will say it’s just not right. Not right for whom? If it is right for him and the women he is dealing with, then who are we to judge? That brings me to my story. I know three people who did not care what people thought and they decided to have a triangle-type relationship instead of marriage and it worked for them.
“Now I ain’t even gonna try and convince you that this was some kind of triangle at first sight, but I will tell you there is something special about Stanley Anthony Best that after all the ups and downs, lies, and fights that went on between himself and Paula Jennifer Long and Kifa Lashawn White, they loved him enough to want to stay with him in a triangle-type relationship, even if not legally triangled marriage, that they shared with their four children. Stanley is not any better than any other man, but I believe his love, his determined nature, and the fact that he is a full-blown Gemini made it clear to the two women in his life that he could not nor would not live without them even though it was their love for each other as well as him that opened their eyes to a triangle-type relationship. It was something he had wanted for years. It took a while, but it happened, and they did not care what people thought or said about three college-educated individuals because they did it their way where they were comfortable. Granted, a triangle is not for everyone, but it was for them, and my story is how it all happened and went down to become a triangle from the mouths of the two women who agreed to this relationship with their now husband baby’s daddy and friend, Stanley Best.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terrance Ewing’s enthralling tale is based on the author’s own experiences in love, and the triangle relationships he has been a part of that have led to great happiness and fulfillment for all parties involved. Engaging and character-driven, “The Triangle” is aimed at helping readers discover that triangle relationships can indeed work, and that love can conquer all even in the face of more atypical situations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Triangle: Our Happily Ever After” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
