Author Bekka Hunsperger’s New Book, "The Tattered Veil," is a Gripping Story of a Young Woman's Struggles to End Her Lifelong Pattern of Abuse Before It's Too Late
Recent release “The Tattered Veil” from Page Publishing author Bekka Hunsperger is a heart-wrenching story that follows the life of a young woman named Sofia who, at an early age, lost her mother and was abused by her stepmother's family. As she grows, the pattern of abuse continues as she tries her best to rise above and survive it all, lest she remain a victim forever.
New York, NY, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bekka Hunsperger, a happily married mother, and Nana who has completed her new book, “The Tattered Veil”: a powerful story of a young woman who begins to have flashbacks of her horrific childhood and the abuse she faced at the hands of her stepmother’s family that unfortunately shaped the rest of her life.
Always trying to get a laugh out of people, Bekka has learned to let her imagination spin everyday life into interesting tales. Her early reading preferences leaned toward the macabre and disturbing which kept her imagination engaged and allowed her an escape from everyday life. Bekka frequently tells impromptu stories for her grandchildren about when they were very young, always embellishing them with great fantasy touches. Bekka’s husband is the love of her life, and she has always had his support in her writing. He also helps to contribute to titles, content, and ideas for topics of her stories, and is always the model for the lead love interest.
Bekka writes, “Losing your momma is the worst thing that can happen to a young girl, or is it? Sofia’s momma died when she was very young. Daddy married into a family of monsters, and Sofia became their prey. Life kicked her when she was down. Can she survive? Will she make it through life with any dignity?”
Published by Page Publishing, Bekka Hunsperger’s enthralling tale will take readers on a poignant journey to discover just how much abuse and mistreatment a single person can survive. Expertly paced and compelling, Bekka weaves an unforgettable, character-driven novel that will resonate with readers who may be experiencing the same struggles as Sofia and help them to know there is a chance for a brighter tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Tattered Veil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
