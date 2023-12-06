Author Bekka Hunsperger’s New Book, "The Tattered Veil," is a Gripping Story of a Young Woman's Struggles to End Her Lifelong Pattern of Abuse Before It's Too Late

Recent release “The Tattered Veil” from Page Publishing author Bekka Hunsperger is a heart-wrenching story that follows the life of a young woman named Sofia who, at an early age, lost her mother and was abused by her stepmother's family. As she grows, the pattern of abuse continues as she tries her best to rise above and survive it all, lest she remain a victim forever.