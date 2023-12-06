Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle," Follows Uncle Santa as He Adds a New Member to His Household in the Form of a Kitty

Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus, who happily take in an abandoned kitten in order to give her a new home. After feeding her and nursing her back to health, they soon discover their new furry friend has incredible skills and can do all sorts of tricks.