Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle," Follows Uncle Santa as He Adds a New Member to His Household in the Form of a Kitty
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus, who happily take in an abandoned kitten in order to give her a new home. After feeding her and nursing her back to health, they soon discover their new furry friend has incredible skills and can do all sorts of tricks.
Wolf Point, MT, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Dunn has completed her new book, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle”: a charming story that follows Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus as they encounter a new, furry friend and eventually open up their hearts and home to her.
“Every Christmas season, Carrie and Marci organize an event for kids and animals to have their pictures taken with Uncle Santa,” writes Dunn. “This year, Emerie-Jo reaches out to Uncle Santa for help after she finds a small female kitten that needs a ‘furever’ home. Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus decide to keep her and discover that Jingle Belle is a very smart and talented kitty.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Dunn’s riveting tale will take readers on a magical journey as they witness how Emerie-Jo and Uncle Santa work with Jingle Belle to see what tricks she will do. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Dunn’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to enjoy the thrilling adventures of Uncle Santa and Jingle Belle and want to revisit the exciting tale of this one-of-a-kind kitten over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Jingle Belle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
