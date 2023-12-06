Author Gina Grant’s New Book, "Good Morning, Stella," Follows a Young Girl with Down Syndrome as She Follows Her Morning Routine and Prepares for the Day Ahead of Her
Recent release “Good Morning, Stella” from Page Publishing author Gina Grant is an adorable story that centers around Stella, a young girl with Down syndrome as she gets ready for her day at school. With the help of her mother and a set routine she can follow, Stella is able to pack her bag with everything she needs to ensure she has a successful day.
Asheboro, NC, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gina Grant, who resides in North Carolina with her husband and three children and has worked as a teacher for children with special needs for over twenty years, has completed her new book, “Good Morning, Stella”: a charming story of a young girl named Stella who, while getting ready for an exciting day at school, tries to stuff her bag with all sorts of things from home but struggles to carry it with her after she does so.
Grant shares, “Mornings can be the busiest time in your home. But with Stella, who was born with Down syndrome, mornings can be exhausting, no doubt! Find out what her mornings are all about. In this fun little story, you’ll get to meet Stella. Join her on this journey. You can share her umbrella!”
Published by Page Publishing, Gina Grant’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s youngest child, Stella, who was born with Down syndrome, and reveals the tools that she uses to help Stella get ready in the morning and make sure their routine runs smoothly. Through her story, Grant hopes to help readers gain a better understanding of Down syndrome with a fun and engaging story that is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Good Morning, Stella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
