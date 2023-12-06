Author Gina Grant’s New Book, "Good Morning, Stella," Follows a Young Girl with Down Syndrome as She Follows Her Morning Routine and Prepares for the Day Ahead of Her

Recent release “Good Morning, Stella” from Page Publishing author Gina Grant is an adorable story that centers around Stella, a young girl with Down syndrome as she gets ready for her day at school. With the help of her mother and a set routine she can follow, Stella is able to pack her bag with everything she needs to ensure she has a successful day.