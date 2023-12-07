Author Maxine Funchess’s New Book, "Martha," is an Eye-Opening Saga That Reveals the Long-Lasting Impact That Sin Can Have on a Person and Their Family
Recent release “Martha” from Page Publishing author Maxine Funchess is a heartfelt tale of a young woman named Martha, who must pay for the sins of her grandmother from many years ago, including a torrid extramarital affair. Despite the trials she faces along the way, Martha relies on her inner strength and her faith to see her through, no matter what evils life presents her with.
Snailville, GA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maxine Funchess, a loving mother and proud grandmother who enjoys playing pool and chess, hiking, and going to see plays, has completed her new book, “Martha”: a gripping novel of a young girl whose life is affected by the poor decisions of her grandmother many years ago and the lasting impacts of her sins that have haunted their lives ever since.
“I wrote this book because it is a story that needs to be told,” writes Funchess. “This is a story about a young girl, Martha, having to grow up in a world where she has to pay for her grandmother’s sin—a sin that her grandmother made at an early age. It well tells how her mother also paid a heavy price for that same sin as she grew up. This book will take you on a ride through time and show you that evil is real in all walks of life. When you think good is at your door, evil will walk right in.
“Keep a lookout for my next book. It will be about how evil can go from state to state; how Martha has to survive in Chicago at a time when pimping is at its all-time high; and how she has to deal with homelessness, love, lost love, and drugs all because of her grandmother’s lies and sin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maxine Funchess’s engaging tale will take readers on a powerful journey as they discover how, no matter the circumstances of one’s birth or their experiences in life, there is always a way to overcome life’s struggles through prayer and determination. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Funchess’s writing will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page, leaving them desperate for the next chapter in Martha’s saga.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Martha” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
