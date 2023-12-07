Author Maxine Funchess’s New Book, "Martha," is an Eye-Opening Saga That Reveals the Long-Lasting Impact That Sin Can Have on a Person and Their Family

Recent release “Martha” from Page Publishing author Maxine Funchess is a heartfelt tale of a young woman named Martha, who must pay for the sins of her grandmother from many years ago, including a torrid extramarital affair. Despite the trials she faces along the way, Martha relies on her inner strength and her faith to see her through, no matter what evils life presents her with.